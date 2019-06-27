2 injured after fire in Pine Hill, Camden County

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured after an apartment fire in Camden County on Wednesday night.It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 200 block of West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill.Action News has learned one of the victims either fell or was forced to jump from the balcony during the fire. The injury to the second victim remains unclear.The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.