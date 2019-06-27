2 injured after fire in Pine Hill, Camden County

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured after an apartment fire in Camden County on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 200 block of West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill.

Action News has learned one of the victims either fell or was forced to jump from the balcony during the fire. The injury to the second victim remains unclear.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Boy, 13 critically injured in Kensington house fire
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Feathers ruffled over Frenchy's Beach Umbrellas
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Shooting leaves 1 dead in Chester
Hainesport man accused of stealing $2.5 million for employer
Show More
Democrats rail against economy-for-the-rich in first debate
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
How will closing of Philadelphia refinery affect gas prices?
Transgender teen thriving with help from family, friends
Hazmat incident sends 4 people to the hospital in Chester
More TOP STORIES News