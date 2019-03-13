2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after someone opened fire on a vehicle at least 13 times in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7300 block of Limekiln Pike.Authorities tell Action News that a Mercedes Benz SUV was occupied by two men when the shooting occurred.Authorities say 13 shell casings from two different caliber guns were found at the scene.A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.A 21-year-old man was also shot one time in the back. He's listed in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.-----