2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after someone opened fire on a vehicle at least 13 times in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 7300 block of Limekiln Pike.

Authorities tell Action News that a Mercedes Benz SUV was occupied by two men when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say 13 shell casings from two different caliber guns were found at the scene.

A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was also shot one time in the back. He's listed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimeshootingpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Brent Celek places first sports bet at Valley Forge Casino
2 SUVs, tanker truck collide on I-95 in Chester
3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment
N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Show More
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
4-year-old cancer patient becomes honorary Pa. trooper
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
Former visitor's center in Love Park to become restaurant
More TOP STORIES News