2 injured after house struck by lightning in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware -- Firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a lightning strike where two people were hurt in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said two people were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

A man in his 30s said he was standing by a grill when lightning struck, and he woke up on the ground.

He was alert and conscious on his way to the hospital. He suffered singed hair on his chest and legs, and pain in one of his legs.

A second victim was transported in cardiac arrest. No word on that person's condition.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
