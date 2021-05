PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.The incident occurred in the 2600 block of North Napa Street around 10 a.m. Sunday.Police say a 56-year-old man was shot once in the thigh.The second victim, a 55-year-old woman, was shot once in the torso.Both victims are currently hospitalized in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police a 215-686-TIPS.