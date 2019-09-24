2 injured after wild shootout on North Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say four women and a baby girl are very lucky tonight after being caught in the crossfire of a high powered shootout between two groups of men."It was a pretty wild shootout," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.The bullet casings and the shattered glass on the back of a minivan illustrate the violence that broke out here just after 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say surveillance video shows there was a shootout between two groups of men, two of them who were shooting from inside a Chinese take-out store."You can clearly see two shooters inside of the takeout area of the store and they're reaching out through the open door firing shots in a southbound direction," said Small.Police says it was like a war zone with as many as 27 shell casings of two different calibers scattered on the ground.They say a 48-year-old man was shot in the back, a 16-year-old shot in the shoulder, both are being treated at Temple University Hospital."At this time we don't know which of the two victims were either the intended targets or if they were caught in the crossfire," said Small.A bullet blew out the rear window of a green minivan that was passing by with a woman in her 60s, another in her 40s and two women in their 20s-- one of them pregnant and a 14-month-old baby girl."Although there were a lot of people in that mini-van, a total of five people, none of them were struck by gunfire, none of them were struck by broken glass," said Small.Police say both of the shooting victims are now in stable condition at Temple.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.