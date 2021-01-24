2 injured in Bristol Twp. fire that started near a space heater: Fire Marshal

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bristol Township Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured two people Saturday.The fire happened around 4 a.m. on the 4900 block of Beaver Dam Road.Fire officials say that the two who live in the home, were woken up by neighbors banging on their doors and windows.Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito says the residents had gotten out by the time fire crews arrived, adding when firefighters got to the home, no smoke alarms were sounding.Dippolito says the fire appears to have started in the living room near an electric space heater, and it's unclear if the space heater malfunctioned or if the heater was too close to something flammable.He adds that it's a reminder to use any heating appliances safely this winter."If you're using a space heater or any kind of alternative heating appliance, you want to make sure they're three feet away from combustibles. If they require electricity, you want to make sure they're plugged directly into a wall outlet, not into a power strip or an extension cord of any kind," said Dippolito. "And of course, most importantly, make sure you have working smoke alarms. Every bedroom, every level of the home. If you can't afford them, please reach out to your local fire company or fire marshal's office."The two victims are currently being treated at Temple University Hospital's burn unit, officials say.