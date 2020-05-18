Firefighters rescue several from fire in Port Richmond, 2 people injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are injured following a fire in a Port Richmond home early Monday.The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street.Firefighters said flames were showing throughout the 3 story row house when they arrived. Several people had to be rescued from the burning building.Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.The fire burned for about a half-hour before firefighters got it under control.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.