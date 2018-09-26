Officials say two people were injured in a hazmat situation at the University of Delaware in Newark.Firefighters and hazmat crews responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to Drake Hall, located in the 100 block of Academy Street at the University of Delaware after a report of a hazmat spill on the third floor.Firefighters were directed to a third-floor bathroom.They set up a decontamination area inside the building.The injured victims suffered lacerations from the glass.They are being decontaminated and will be taken to awaiting ambulances.So far, there is no word on what chemical is involved.------