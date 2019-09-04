2 injured in head-on collision in New Castle County

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said two people were injured in a head-on collision in Newport, Delaware Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the 800 block of Boxwood Road.

Officials said one person was trapped and needed to be extricated. That person is in critical condition.

A second person is in stable condition.

Boxwood Road is closed to traffic in the area of the crash.
