2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City Municipal Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City Municipal Airport. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on August 10, 2018.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A helicopter with a student pilot and an instructor aboard crashed at a small airport in southern New Jersey, leaving both injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R22 helicopter ended up in a marsh area west of Ocean City Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. Friday. It apparently had taken off a short time earlier.

The occupants were identified as Harvey Shubart, 62, of Doylestown, Pa. and Ocean City, and Carol Gray, 64, of Bear, Del.

Police say Shubart is the owner of the helicopter and a flight instructor. Shubart was teaching Gray how to hover when they lost control and made a hard landing in the marshes, according to investigators.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over scene of helicopter crash near Ocean City Municipal Aiport on August 10, 2018.



They were the only occupants of the aircraft, police said. Both Shubart and Gray were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and FAA.

The helicopter was heavily damaged in the incident, ending up on its side with damage to its rotors.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshelicopter crashOcean City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
Show More
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
Eagles kickoff preseason with loss to Steelers
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
More News