2 injured in Holmesburg fire

Elderly woman injured in Holmesburg fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a home on the 4700 block of Sheffield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the first floor of the home.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The conditions of those taken to the hospitalized have not been released.

The Red Cross was called to help four adults and six children displaced because of the fire.

