PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were injured after gunfire erupted in the Kensington section of Philadelphia early Monday.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Water Street.
A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and rushed to Episcopal Hospital in very critical condition.
Police took a 30-year-old man to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Bullets also hit a car and a vacant home.
Investigators are still searching for the gunman.
2 injured in Kensington shooting
