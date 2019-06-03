2 injured in Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were injured after gunfire erupted in the Kensington section of Philadelphia early Monday.It happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Water Street.A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and rushed to Episcopal Hospital in very critical condition.Police took a 30-year-old man to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Bullets also hit a car and a vacant home.Investigators are still searching for the gunman.