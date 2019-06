PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who injured two people in West Philadelphia.The gunfire erupted along the 5000 block of Ogden Street just after 7 p.m. Monday.Police said one victim was shot multiple times in the legs and back and is in critical condition.The second victim, a 17-year old, was shot in the foot and is in stable condition.There is no word on what sparked the violence.