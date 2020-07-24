2 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say two people were injured after a shooting at an office on Friday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.A suspect has been taken into custody. Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at an office in the 15000 block of Midatlantic Drive.The suspect surrendered to police as they arrived.There was no word on a motive for the shooting, and the names of those involved have not been released.Mount Laurel police say more information will be released later on Friday.