12-year-old, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left two children injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the wrist on the 2100 block of North 5th Street.

Police rushed the child to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Around 2:22 p.m., police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder inside a home on the 100 block of N. Peach Street.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.
At least 13 people were injured in separate shootings on Monday night.

Police say five people were shot in less than an hour in separate shootings. The violence follows a weekend that left 35 people injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiakensington (philadelphia)crimeshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 6 shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: Police
Evictions at homeless camps paused after court petition
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Delco man sets home on fire, douses himself in gasoline: Police
Delaware is buzzing as DNC gets underway
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
NJ Turnpike Authority proposes to close popular shore exit
Show More
NJ, NY add Delaware back on 14-day quarantine list
Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month
Gun violence continues in Philly; 13 shot Monday night
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
More TOP STORIES News