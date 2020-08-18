12-year-old, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left two children injured on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:15 p.m., police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the wrist on the 2100 block of North 5th Street.
Police rushed the child to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Around 2:22 p.m., police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder inside a home on the 100 block of N. Peach Street.
The boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's currently listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.
At least 13 people were injured in separate shootings on Monday night.
Police say five people were shot in less than an hour in separate shootings. The violence follows a weekend that left 35 people injured.
