Teenager, woman killed in Wilmington quadruple shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager and woman were killed in a quadruple shooting in Wilmington.Officers responded to the 1100 block of Beech Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.Police found four victims who had been shot and a white Cadillac with all of its windows shot out.A 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old woman died from their injuries.An 18-year-old and 26-year-old man were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.The deadly shooting remains under investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653.