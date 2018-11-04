2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Two women were killed and three others injured in a crash in Camden County, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say the two women were in their early 20s.

Officials say a vehicle flipped over around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of Route 42 at exit 9A in Gloucester Township.

Three passengers who were hurt were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
