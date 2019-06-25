2 killed, 3 injured in shootings, stabbing on South Philadelphia block

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A domestic dispute and stabbing led to a deadly triple shooting Monday night in South Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Police.

It happened on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace.

Police are also investigating whether a fatal shooting on the same block two hours later may have been related or an act of retaliation.

Police investigate triple shooting in South Philadelphia



Police said around 9:40pm, right before the triple shooting, there was a domestic dispute in which a 26 year old man was stabbed in his arm.

Police say it was that 26 year old man who shot three people.

In that incident, a 42-year-old woman was shot just feet from her front door. Officials said she died at the hospital.

A 51-year-old woman was shot in her thigh. She is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A 59-year-old man was shot in his hip and is stable.

Police said they caught up with the 26-year-old man at the hospital where witnesses identified him as the shooter. He was taken into custody.

"There was a 26 year old male with a stab wound to his arm, and he also had an empty holster in his waist. And when police stopped him at the hospital and questioned him, he was suspicious," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

About two hours after the stabbing and shootings, about a half a block away also on Bailey Terrace, a 24 year old man was shot at close range and killed.

Police are investigating whether that was related to the earlier shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
