u.s. & world

2 women killed after car plunges off ferry in South Florida

MIAMI, Fla. -- The bodies of two women were discovered in a car that rolled off a ferry into a deep shipping channel off the coast of South Florida.

The women were found in the vehicle that sank Tuesday in Government Cut, news outlets reported. Their family members were notified of the deaths, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Miami-Dade police identified the women as Emma Afra, 63, of Miami, and Viviane Brahms, 76, of Harrison, New York.

The car, a blue Mercedes-Benz, was eventually recovered from the from 50-foot-deep channel, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release sent Wednesday.

The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ferry, which takes people and cars back and forth from the exclusive Fisher Island. The front and back of the ferry are usually closed by chains during the short trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaferry accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs
2 teens arrested after firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
2-year-old old hugs delivery man whose daughter recently died
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Police ID 4 found dead in Delaware tent
Pop Smoke in Philly: Temple grad recalls meet & greet
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Philly Wawa
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
New Philly police commissioner meets with current, retired officers
Driver nearly crashes into Hockessin home, charged with 6th DUI
Show More
Police searching for robbers caught on camera in South Philadelphia
Mom, daughter enter not guilty pleas to killing 5 family members
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Casino robbery suspects targeted patrons, employees: Police
Crossing guard killed while shoving children out of vehicle's path
More TOP STORIES News