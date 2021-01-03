2 killed in Reading, Berks County rowhome fire

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a rowhome fire in Berks County.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Reading at about midnight.

"Bursting flames and in the front, you see the whole stairwell where you see inside the door. You see the whole stairwell on fire," said Misael Rodriguez, who lives nearby.

The fire department said two people were trapped inside and by the time crews got to them, it was too late.

Rodriguez said he tried to save one woman.

"We were trying to pull her out," he said.

As crews battled the fire, the department upgraded it to a second alarm, calling in backup. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames.

Some neighbors say they have smoke damage to their houses, but they feel fortunate the fire didn't spread past the one home.

"There was no way you could have walked up the stairs. It was all in flames there was no possible way to go inside the house," Rodriguez said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
readingfiredeadly firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Gov. Wolf to let some COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday
Congress opening new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Washington gets 2nd chance to win NFC East at Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases go into effect Sunday
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
75-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in West Kensington: Police
Show More
Woman dead, 3 men appeared intoxicated in NE Philly crash: Police
More GOP lawmakers enlist in Trump effort to undo Biden win
Harris, Embiid lead 76ers past Charlotte 127-112
Reports: Doug Pederson to remain with Eagles, Jim Schwartz won't return
2 shot inside West Chester hookah lounge
More TOP STORIES News