2 men, 2 women shot in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Chew Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene they initially found one shooting victim.

While investigating at the scene, officers later found a second victim.

Officers located two additional victims at an area hospital.

Police say two men, ages 17 and 19 and two women, ages 19 and 22 were all shot in the legs. All four victims are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
