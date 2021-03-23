2 men accused of drugging, raping Bucks County woman who died in Miami hotel room

By
MIAMI (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found dead inside a South Beach Miami hotel room after two men drugged and raped her, police said.

According to police, the body of Christine Englehart, of Richboro, Pa., was found on March 18. Surveillance cameras from the Albion Hotel on James Avenue show her with the two men around 1 a.m. that morning.



RELATED: Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, were arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual battery and burglary. They are currently being held without bond.

The men are also accused of stealing her credit cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyrapecrimepennsylvania newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado grocery store shooting suspect, victims identified
Philly will not adopt Pa.'s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on April 4
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback ski lift plummets to ground
Contestant faints as duets dazzle at Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
Man charged with attempted murder of undercover federal agent in NJ
Officer killed in Boulder shooting leaves behind 7 kids
Show More
Get free food, win a trip for National Cheesesteak Day 2021
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Antique door thefts in Philly cause concerns for home, property owners
Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility
Ferris wheel, water slides for sale in Clementon Park auction
More TOP STORIES News