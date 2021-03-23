2 men accused of drugging, raping Bucks County woman who died in Miami hotel room

“Beautiful” , “Kind” & “would do anything for her friends.” That’s what we are hearing from friends about Christine Englehardt. A Bucks County native. She died during a trip to South Beach where she was drugged & raped. 2 people are in custody. @6abc pic.twitter.com/c7TzqJzMPL — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 23, 2021

MIAMI (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found dead inside a South Beach Miami hotel room after two men drugged and raped her, police said.According to police, the body of Christine Englehart, of Richboro, Pa., was found on March 18. Surveillance cameras from the Albion Hotel on James Avenue show her with the two men around 1 a.m. that morning.Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, were arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual battery and burglary. They are currently being held without bond.The men are also accused of stealing her credit cards.