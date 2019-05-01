2 men arrested in stolen car ring in New Castle County

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County say two men are accused of running a stolen luxury car ring out of a Middletown garage.Henry Sencherey and Rex Agumey were arrested Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant at the garage on the 200block of West Lake Street.That's where they found several vehicles, including a Maserati, an Audi and a BMW stolen from New Jersey and Illinois.Police believe the cars were going to be shipped overseas.