2 men arrested in stolen car ring in New Castle County

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County say two men are accused of running a stolen luxury car ring out of a Middletown garage.

Henry Sencherey and Rex Agumey were arrested Tuesday after investigators executed a search warrant at the garage on the 200block of West Lake Street.

That's where they found several vehicles, including a Maserati, an Audi and a BMW stolen from New Jersey and Illinois.

Police believe the cars were going to be shipped overseas.
