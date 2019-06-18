2 men, both shot in the leg in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another night of shooting in Philadelphia where two young men were injured in the Strawberry Mansion section.Police say the two men were shot on the highway Monday night.It happened before 8 p.m. on the 2500 block of North 26th Street.A 22-year-old was shot once in the left calf. The second victim, a 23-year-old was shot once in the right calf.Both were taken by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.So far, no arrests or word on a motive.