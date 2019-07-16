2 Philadelphia men charged with multiple robberies from FedEx drivers in Evesham Twp., N.J.

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Evesham Township Police have arrested two Philadelphia men and charged them with the robberies of multiple FedEx drivers.Police said Randhi Ferreras and Raphy Lopez waited for deliveries of pre-packaged cell phones in Evesham Township on two occasions and then took the packages from drivers.Officials said they tracked down the duo in Philadelphia through surveillance video of their getaway car.Prosecutors said they found seven of the stolen phones in the car.