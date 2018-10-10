2 men critically wounded in 2 Fern Rock shootings

FERN ROCK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings in Fern Rock, with one occurring near the 35th police district.

Gunfire critically wounded a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the comer of North Broad Street near Chelten Avenue by a Chinese takeout restaurant.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

Several hours earlier, a mother made a frantic drive to the hospital. In the car was her 28-year-old son, who had been shot repeatedly and critically wounded.

Police say he was targeted by at least five bullets, fired at close range, on the 1200 block of Grange Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

The shooting happened while the man was standing outside with his stepfather, who was interviewed by police at the scene.

Police are looking for surveillance video that could lead to the shooter.
