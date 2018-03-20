2 men fatally shot in car in North Philadelphia identified

2 men shot and killed in North Philadelphia: Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified two men found mortally wounded in a car in North Philadelphia.

39-year-old Bryant McCoy and 25-year-old Charles Williams, both from the 2900 block of Allegheny Avenue, were found after 4 p.m. Monday inside a silver Mazda 6 in the 2900 block of Wishart Street.

Both had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed both men to Temple University Hospital. McCoy was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m. Williams died at 6:13 p.m.

Homicide detectives are working to determine who shot the men and why.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.

