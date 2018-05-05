2 men injured in shooting in Logan

2 men injured in shooting in Logan. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday night in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Grange Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Another victim, a 20-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.

So far, there are no arrests or a motive for the shooting.

Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
