2 men injured in shooting in Logan

Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday night in the Logan section of Philadelphia.It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Grange Avenue.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.Another victim, a 20-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.So far, there are no arrests or a motive for the shooting.