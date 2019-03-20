Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 men dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are dead following a shooting in Kensington Monday night.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Ontario Street..The Action Cam arrived to find the street taped off and a heavy police presence shortly after the shooting.Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the head and later was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital."While at Temple Hospital a second victim was transported by private auto. That second victim was shot one time in the chest. He was 26 years of age. He was also shot at the intersection of F Street and Ontario," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.#BREAKING Two men are dead following a shooting in Kensington Monday nightThere is video of the car that police say brought that second victim to the hospital.Police are holding that car as part of the crime scene and are also speaking with the driver of that car as a possible witness.Police said so far there are no suspects, but they are interviewing witnesses at the scene.Several businesses near the scene have surveillance cameras and detectives are looking at that footage in hopes of finding something that may help in the investigation.If you have any information you are asked to contact Philadelphia police.