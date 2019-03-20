Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 men dead

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate double homicide in Kensington: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 20, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are dead following a shooting in Kensington Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Ontario Street..

The Action Cam arrived to find the street taped off and a heavy police presence shortly after the shooting.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the head and later was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

"While at Temple Hospital a second victim was transported by private auto. That second victim was shot one time in the chest. He was 26 years of age. He was also shot at the intersection of F Street and Ontario," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.#BREAKING Two men are dead following a shooting in Kensington Monday night

There is video of the car that police say brought that second victim to the hospital.

Police are holding that car as part of the crime scene and are also speaking with the driver of that car as a possible witness.

Police said so far there are no suspects, but they are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Several businesses near the scene have surveillance cameras and detectives are looking at that footage in hopes of finding something that may help in the investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Philadelphia police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newshomicide investigationgun violencehomicideguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 critical following double shooting under the El on Market Street
South Jersey man found in possession of more than a thousand images of child porn, police say
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Allentown
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
Shelter-in-place order lifted for Glassboro, N.J. neighborhood
Show More
End of the road for Fran Dunphy, Temple after loss to Belmont
Casinos, basketball fans ready for March Madness sports bets
Ref who told Buena wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
More TOP STORIES News