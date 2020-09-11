2 men killed in separate home invasions in Fox Chase, Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two men in their 20s were killed in separate home invasions in Philadelphia.

Fox Chase



A 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Fuller Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found the victim shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators found cash and jewelry at the scene.

They also discovered a broken second story window.

No arrests have been made.

Mayfair



A 24-year-old was shot to death in a home invasion in the Mayfair section of the city.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 3000 block of Glenview Street.

Police said four men broke into a basement door in the back of the home and shot the 24-year-old man to death.

Investigators found drugs inside the home.

The intruders were able to get away.
