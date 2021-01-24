2 men killed in shooting during New Jersey house party

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a Burlington County, New Jersey house party early Sunday morning.It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Dogwood Road in Edgewater Park.Police found the bodies of James Gist III, 29, of Westampton and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro. Both men were found dead from gunshot wounds.According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, approximately 10 people had gathered at the house to celebrate a birthday when the gunfire started. The victims were the only ones struck by gunfire.Police said they had to call in several other departments to help get a large crowd outside under control.Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 609-265-7113.