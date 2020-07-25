2 men killed in South Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a double fatal shooting on Friday night in South Philadelphia.The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Snyder Avenue.According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.A 21-year-old man was shot in the head, police said.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he also died of his injuries.No arrests have been made.