2 men killed in South Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a double fatal shooting on Friday night in South Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Snyder Avenue.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head, police said.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he also died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.
