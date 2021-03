EMBED >More News Videos An ATM was stolen from a laundromat in Philadelphia's Parkside section Monday, one week after another ATM was taken from a sister laundromat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men who stole an ATM from a business in the Tacony section of the city.It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Brothers Convenience Store on the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue.Police said the suspects picked up the ATM and placed it in a vehicle. They then fled on East Van Kirk Street.Authorities are hoping surveillance cameras at nearby businesses can help them in their investigation.