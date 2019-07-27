2 men shot outside Mantua bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were injured during a shooting outside a bar in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the Level 38 bar on the 3800 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Investigators said four bullets struck a 24-year-old man.

He was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

A man in his 30s was shot in leg and was able to walk a block to the same hospital, police said.

Police found 14 shell casings outside of the bar.

No arrests have been made.
