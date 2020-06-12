2 men shot during Kensington graduation party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men in their 20s were shot while at a graduation party in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of Malta Street.Police said the two men were with a group of people having a graduation party for a family member.The victims heard several gunshots and began running toward Ontario Street.One of the men suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot. The second man was struck in the right leg.Police responded and took both victims to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.Evidence at the scene leads police to believe that two guns were used in the shooting.No arrests have been made.