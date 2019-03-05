2 men sought for 7-Eleven robbery in Philadelphia

2 men sought for 7-Eleven robbery in Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Rising Sun Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the crime after 11:30 p.m. on February 21.

The first suspect climbed over the counter and demanded money from the clerk.

The second suspect waited in one of the aisles.

The two got away with the cash register drawer.

If you know who these men are, please contact the police.
