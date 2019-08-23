2 men sought in North Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men caught on surveillance camera carjacking a woman in North Philadelphia.Cameras were rolling as the two men approached the woman Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of North 9th Street.Police say one of the suspects pressed a handgun against the 21-year-old's stomach, and forced her to get out of the car.Both suspects then drove off with her belongings and wallet still inside.The woman was not injured.Anyone with information is urged to call police.