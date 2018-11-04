2 men stabbed at Frankford house party

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Two men were stabbed at a house party in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Akron Street.

One victim was critically injured and taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private car.

Police took the other man to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

The victims are described to be in their late teens to early 20s.

No arrests have been made.

