2 men stabbed at party inside Frankford garage

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Two men were stabbed at a party in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. during a birthday party inside a garage in the 5400 block of Akron Street.

One victim was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by friends.

Police took the other man to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Police say one of the victims was stabbed six times in the stomach. He is listed in critical condition.

The victims are described to be in their late teens to early 20s.

Neighbors were shocked to hear of the crime.

"I've been up here five years and I haven't had a problem. None," Frankford resident Eddie Lane said.

No arrests have been made. Police say there were 10 to 15 people at the party and hope someone comes forward with information.
