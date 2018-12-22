2 men stabbed in Sugarhouse Casino parking lot

Police say someone stabbed two men in the parking lot of Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia.The incident occurred along the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Both of those victims are in the hospital in critical condition.Police say one of the men had a stab injury to the chest.The other was stabbed in the side.Investigators say a person put the men in a car and flagged down police a block away for help.Officers are trying to track down a suspect and figure out a motive.------