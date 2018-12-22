2 men stabbed in Sugarhouse Casino parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say someone stabbed two men in the parking lot of Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred along the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both of those victims are in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say one of the men had a stab injury to the chest.

The other was stabbed in the side.

Investigators say a person put the men in a car and flagged down police a block away for help.

Officers are trying to track down a suspect and figure out a motive.

