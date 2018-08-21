2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police have arrested two more suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of two undercover detectives in Camden.
Nineteen-year-old Alexander DeJesus of Philadelphia and 26-year-old Ammar Hall of Camden were arrested Tuesday in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. The third suspect, 20-year-old Juan Figueroa of Camden, was arrested this past weekend.
The shooting happened on August 7.
Two plainclothes Camden County detectives were sitting in their vehicle at a red light when a van pulled up. Police say two people got out of the van and opened fire on the officers.
Authorities say 25 rounds were fired in a matter of seven seconds. One of the detectives was able to return fire.
A male detective sustained a gunshot wound to his bicep and forearm, and a female detective was shot in the hand.
All three suspects have been charged with first degree attempted murder.
