Two N.J. men sentenced as part of operation targeting child predators

By
OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two New Jersey men will serve time in prison on charges resulting from the undercover sweep "Operation Open House," targeting child predators on social media.

William Singleton, 25, of Pemberton and Charles Schlottfeld, 28, of Bayville pleaded guilty to second-degree luring and were sentenced on Wednesday to four years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County.

The men were arrested in September 2018. Both men will be required to register as sex offenders under Megan's Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's office said each defendant asked who they thought was a 14-year-old girl to meet for sexual activity. The "girl" was an undercover detective.

The men were arrested when they arrived at the undercover house in Toms River, where dozens of officers and agents were waiting.

The attorney general's office says "Operation Open House" led to a total of 24 arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countysocial mediaattempted luring
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters remain at Philadelphia homeless encampment despite expired deadline
Another round of New Jersey Forest Fire Service firefighters head west to aid in wildfires
Shooting inside Lehigh Valley home leaves one injured
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
Man wanted for taking photo of woman in dressing room
New video shows hit-and-run driver accused of killing cyclist
Northwest fires kill 4, burn hundreds of Oregon homes
Show More
Pennsylvania AG investigating robocalls 'intimidating' voters
Bensalem Twp. police, NAACP ink historic agreement
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he's educating himself after anti-Semitic posts
Park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting
Official: Mother, 3 kids killed by carbon monoxide poisoning
More TOP STORIES News