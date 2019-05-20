2 New Jersey police officers injured after being dragged by fleeing suspect

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two New Jersey police officers are injured after they were dragged by a fleeing suspect during a traffic stop - and it was all caught on body camera.

The officers arrived in Newark to check on a man in a white car who was possibly not feeling well - quickly, they realized the man was up to no good.

Jacob Wolski was allegedly doing drugs. The 30-year-old refused officer's commands once the car door opened.

As the officers leaned in to question him, Wolski pressed on the accelerator and took off, dragging the two officers several feet, leaving one of the officers with a minor head injury, and another with a hand injury.

Before Wolski took off, those officers recorded his license plate, and when they put that information out to other agencies, he didn't get far. He was later caught in Edison

Wolski is now facing charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also has an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.
