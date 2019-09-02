2 officers, 1 woman hurt during collision in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers and a civilian driver were hurt during a crash on Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue.



Police say two officers assigned to the 22nd District were traveling on North Broad Street with their lights and sirens on after they observed a black Dodge leaving the scene of a shooting with the victim inside the car.

That's when police say a woman driving a gray Kia allegedly crashed into the police vehicle.

The officers were transported for minor injuries.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say both vehicles suffered moderate damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsaccidentphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian intensifies to 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm as it lashes Bahamas
Philly native Kevin Hart injured in California car crash, officials say
AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers Labor Day
Sunday services held outside after massive church fire
Man arrested at Six Flags after police find weapons in car
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Public warned of possible measles exposure in central Pa.
Show More
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
New Jersey man charged in toddler's suffocation death to remain jailed
Man shot nearly two dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia
DA: No charges against MetroPCS employee who killed robbery suspect
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
More TOP STORIES News