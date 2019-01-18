2 officers injured following encounter with dog in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

2 officers injured in incident with dog: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., January 17, 2019

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia police officers are on the mend after a dangerous encounter with a dog while they were serving a warrant Thursday.

According to authorities, a sergeant had to fire four shots when the dog got loose and attacked two other officers on the 2100 block of North 5th Street in North Philadelphia around 5 p.m.

A probation officer was bitten in the lower back and a police officer suffered a hand injury in the incident.

Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policedog attackshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Upper Merion School District closed due to threat
AccuWeather: Snow and Rain Showers in AM, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Check school closings and delays
1st round of wintry weather hits Philly area
Hupperterz found guilty of murder of Temple student Jenna Burleigh
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
Show More
Beloved Abington High School custodian honored
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to gov. shutdown
Woman critical, man injured in Camden shooting
Parents sentenced in death of boy, 6, who weighed 17 lbs when he died
Firefighters battle raging fire near railroad in University City
More News