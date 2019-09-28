death investigation

2 partially decomposed bodies found in Port Richmond home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a home in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police made the discovery just before 6 p.m., in the 2700 block of East Venango Street.

The man and the woman are believed to be in their late 60s, police said. Police say the bodies were partially decomposed.

It's not clear how the two died, or how police learned of the deaths.
