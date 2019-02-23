2 people hurt in apartment fire in Torresdale

Philadelphia fire officials are investigating an apartment blaze in the Torresdale section Saturday evening.The fire started around 7 p.m. at the Academy Meadow Apartments in the 9100 block of Academy Road.It took firefighters less than a half hour to get the two-story blaze under control.Two people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Nazareth Hospital for treatment.Officials say 20 people have been displaced and 12 units are affected.The Red Cross is assisting those residents.So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.-----