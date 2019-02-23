2 people hurt in apartment fire in Torresdale

EMBED </>More Videos

2 people hurt in apartment fire in Torresdale. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on February 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia fire officials are investigating an apartment blaze in the Torresdale section Saturday evening.

The fire started around 7 p.m. at the Academy Meadow Apartments in the 9100 block of Academy Road.

It took firefighters less than a half hour to get the two-story blaze under control.

Two people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Nazareth Hospital for treatment.

Officials say 20 people have been displaced and 12 units are affected.

The Red Cross is assisting those residents.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsapartment fireNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Serial attacker being sought in South Philly
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire on I-295 in Lawnside
Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken
Fire damages playground under renovation in Logan
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Busy Saturday for sports fans in Philadelphia
Show More
Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Driver loses control, crashes into utility pole in Fairmount Park
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
More News