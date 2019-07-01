2 people possibly exposed to sarin at Facebook mail handling center in Menlo Park, Calif.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- A mail handling center has been evacuated in Menlo Park after reports of two people who were possibly exposed to sarin, fire officials say.

This is happening on Hamilton Court near Bayfront Expressway. The warehouse is owned by Facebook, officials say.

The San Mateo County Fire battalion chief says everyone is safe and the two people are currently being checked out.

He says that they were alerted to possible sarin while testing a package for hazardous chemicals.

A secondary open air test came back negative.

Hazmat crews are currently being sent in to do another test.

He says that this has happened at Facebook previously and, during that incident, the initial sarin alarm was false.

Sarin is a clear, colorless liquid that is classified as a nerve agent. Exposure can lead to convulsions, paralysis and sometimes death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menlo parkevacuationhazmatchemicalsfacebook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Treatment center 'malfunction' prompts ocean closures near Wildwood Crest
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy to get Liberty Medal
Girl suffered 'life-altering injuries' from illegal explosive device: Police
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Video released of suspects in brutal Washington Square robbery
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Police investigate shooting at City Avenue gas station
Show More
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
How to keep the kids busy throughout the summer
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News