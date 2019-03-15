NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) -- Two people are back on dry land after they were rescued from a boat Friday in New Castle County.
It happened around 2 p.m. along the Christina River in Newport.
The Coast Guard and local fire departments got a call about a boat taking on water while drifting down the river.
First responders managed to get both people off the boat, and the vessel was taken to a nearby dock.
No injuries were reported.
It's not clear what caused the boat to begin sinking.
2 people rescued from boat in Delaware
