2 people rescued from mobile home fire in Delaware

CLAYTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware firefighters successfully rescued two people after a mobile home burst into flames.

The fire was reported at the Clayton Courts Mobile Home Community Monday afternoon.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, police officers pulled a man out of the home through a bedroom window.

That man said his mother was still trapped inside.

Firefighters acted quickly, located the woman inside the trailer, and carefully lifted her through the same window.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
